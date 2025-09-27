US Cybersecurity Agency Urges Immediate Action After Major Hacking Campaign

The United States Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has issued an urgent directive calling on all federal agencies to identify and rectify system vulnerabilities. The call to action follows the unearthing of a significant hacking campaign exploiting zero-day vulnerabilities, as reported by The Epoch Times.

Cisco, instrumental in the investigation, identified the threat actor as ArcaneDoor. The company confirmed its findings with 'high confidence,' strongly advising customers to update to fixed software releases. Notably, Cisco detected Chinese connections, with four of the five IP addresses associated with ArcaneDoor hosted in China, linked to major entities like Tencent and ChinaNet.

CISA's announcement comes amidst discussions on cybersecurity, featuring insights from Chris Butera, the acting deputy executive assistant director for cyber. Butera emphasized the overwhelming challenge of addressing over 40,000 vulnerabilities published last year, advocating for automation and AI in threat management. Despite progress, the potential state backing of ArcaneDoor by Chinese networks remains a topic of concern.