Left Menu

Trump Orders Troops to Portland Amid Antifa Designation

President Trump instructed the deployment of federal troops to Portland, Oregon, and immigration facilities, citing threats from Antifa. This follows an executive order labeling Antifa a domestic terrorist group, granting federal agencies authority to probe and dismantle its networks. Tensions reminiscent of 2020 have arisen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 21:41 IST
Trump Orders Troops to Portland Amid Antifa Designation
US President Donald Trump (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant escalation of federal involvement, President Donald Trump announced Saturday that federal troops will be deployed to Portland, Oregon, and certain immigration facilities. The decision follows the designation of the left-wing movement Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization.

The executive order signed this week empowers federal agencies to investigate Antifa's networks, its funding channels, and any activities that could provide material support to its operations. The move aims to dismantle alleged illegal operations and quell political violence linked to the movement.

This federal intervention has sparked concerns in the state, especially after Oregon Senator Ron Wyden voiced fears of repeating the 2020 conflicts in Portland. Wyden urged local residents to maintain peace and avoid provocations that might arise from increased federal presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shah speaks to TN Governor Ravi, CM Stalin to take stock of situation post-stampede at Karur; assures all possible central help.

Shah speaks to TN Governor Ravi, CM Stalin to take stock of situation post-s...

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes at Vijay's Rally in Tamil Nadu

Tragedy Strikes at Vijay's Rally in Tamil Nadu

 India
3
Telangana Beckons Investors with Lucrative Opportunities in Tourism

Telangana Beckons Investors with Lucrative Opportunities in Tourism

 India
4
Julián Álvarez Shines in Atletico's Derby Triumph

Julián Álvarez Shines in Atletico's Derby Triumph

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025