Trump Orders Troops to Portland Amid Antifa Designation

In a significant escalation of federal involvement, President Donald Trump announced Saturday that federal troops will be deployed to Portland, Oregon, and certain immigration facilities. The decision follows the designation of the left-wing movement Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization.

The executive order signed this week empowers federal agencies to investigate Antifa's networks, its funding channels, and any activities that could provide material support to its operations. The move aims to dismantle alleged illegal operations and quell political violence linked to the movement.

This federal intervention has sparked concerns in the state, especially after Oregon Senator Ron Wyden voiced fears of repeating the 2020 conflicts in Portland. Wyden urged local residents to maintain peace and avoid provocations that might arise from increased federal presence.

