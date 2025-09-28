Trinidad and Tobago: A Testament to Growing Indo-Caribbean Ties

In a recent event organized by Jaipur Foot USA, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, expressed appreciation for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit earlier this year, highlighting it as a pivotal moment in strengthening ties between the two nations. Persad-Bissessar underscored Modi's commitment to South-South Cooperation and noted India's contributions to numerous sectors in Trinidad and Tobago, including healthcare and education. She expressed optimism for the upcoming artificial limb fitting camp scheduled for October, which is expected to benefit many citizens.

The Prime Minister elaborated on the tangible outcomes of Modi's visit, emphasizing the donation of dialysis machines and laptops, which signified a deepening bilateral relationship. The visit, she remarked, was instrumental in setting the stage for future collaborative endeavors aimed at shared prosperity. The establishment of an artificial limb fitting camp, facilitated by Jaipur Foot USA chairman Prem Bhandari, was heralded as a significant humanitarian milestone.

Prem Bhandari, addressing attendees, highlighted India's rapid economic ascent, predicting a shift towards becoming a developed nation by 2047 under Modi's guidance. He praised India's transformative initiatives on the global stage and announced that the limb fitting camp would assist 800 individuals. Persad-Bissessar concluded by celebrating India's support for Trinidad and Tobago's bid for a UN Security Council seat and reiterated a commitment to continued partnership on various international fronts.

(With inputs from agencies.)