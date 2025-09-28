Kalmykia Hosts Third International Buddhist Forum: Bridging Ancient Wisdom and Modern Challenges

By Aishwarya Nair

The Third International Buddhist Forum in Elista, Republic of Kalmykia, wrapped up with a series of engaging discussions that shone a light on the continued significance of Buddha Dhamma in the modern world. This year's forum not only commemorated various milestones but also embraced new themes like ecology, tourism, and the historical influence of Buddhism on cultural ties, marking its 260th anniversary with a diverse array of thematic discussions.

Kalmykia, a significant Buddhist stronghold in Europe, with a 53% Buddhist population, acted as a cultural bridge between ancient India and contemporary Russia through its historical and spiritual roots. The forum witnessed participation from numerous Indian scholars, exploring shared Buddhist heritage and its influence, with significant emphasis on India's foundational role in Buddhist philosophy. The exchange of knowledge and cultural influence was evident in artistic and architectural exchanges between India and Japan, and the development of Buddhist heritage tourism is increasingly becoming an economic and cultural linchpin through government initiatives like Swadesh Darshan Scheme.

One of the highlights of the forum was the integration of modern technology with Buddhist teachings, seen through a unique presentation by the International Buddhist Confederation on the AI bot 'NORBU'. This development underscores the dynamism within Buddhist teachings, linking technology with traditional wisdom to reach a modern audience. As Indian diplomats and academics looked to strengthen traditional bonds, the future of Buddhist scholarship and global dialogue appears promising, rooted in compassion and cooperation.