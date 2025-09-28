Left Menu

Nepal's Interim Government Imposes Travel Ban on Ex-PM KP Sharma Oli Amid Gen-Z Movement Probe

Amid ongoing investigations into the suppression of the Gen-Z protests, Nepal's interim cabinet has imposed a travel ban on former PM KP Sharma Oli and four officials. The ban, which restricts foreign travel and movement outside the Kathmandu Valley, follows allegations of excessive force during protests that led to 74 deaths.

28-09-2025
KP Sharma Oli makes first public appearance since resignation. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Nepal

Nepal's interim government has executed a significant decision, imposing a travel ban on former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and four other key officials as the investigation into the suppression of the Gen-Z movement gets underway. This restriction encompasses both international travel and movement out of the Kathmandu Valley without official clearance.

The Commission responsible for investigating the incidents of September 8 and 9 has raised concerns, recommending that the individuals involved remain within reach for questioning. Those now restricted include former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, Home Secretary Gokarna Mani Duwadi, ex-Chief of the National Investigation Department Hutaraj Thapa, and former Kathmandu CDO Chhabi Raj Rijal.

These figures face serious accusations surrounding the alleged excessive suppression of protests, which resulted in 74 deaths. The cabinet's decision was influenced by recommendations made by a committee led by former justice Gauri Bahadur Karki. Former PM Oli has publicly denied awareness of deadly force usage, attributing the violence to infiltrators.

