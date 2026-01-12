Left Menu

Iran's Unrest: Official Claims Control Amidst Protests

Iran's foreign minister declared control over nationwide protests following a violent crackdown. Abbas Araghchi suggested the unrest was used as a pretext for U.S. intervention but provided no evidence. Despite the internet blackout, over 500 protestor deaths are reported, with foreign diplomats briefed in Tehran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 12-01-2026 12:49 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 12:49 IST
Iran's Unrest: Official Claims Control Amidst Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran's Foreign Minister declared on Monday that nationwide protests have been brought 'under total control' following a brutal crackdown. Abbas Araghchi asserted that the violence served as an excuse for U.S. President Donald Trump to consider intervention.

However, Araghchi provided no evidence supporting these claims. Activists have reported the deaths of more than 500 people, primarily demonstrators, over the past two weeks.

Speaking to foreign diplomats in Tehran, Araghchi's remarks were broadcast by the Qatar-funded Al Jazeera network, which continues to operate despite the internet blackout in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Grooming Future Leaders: IITs' Ambitious Leadership Training Programme

Grooming Future Leaders: IITs' Ambitious Leadership Training Programme

 India
2
Union Budget 2026: A Pivotal Moment for Quality Education in India

Union Budget 2026: A Pivotal Moment for Quality Education in India

 India
3
Jharkhand BJP Gears Up for State Leadership Election

Jharkhand BJP Gears Up for State Leadership Election

 India
4
Dharana Capital Secures $250M to Boost Next-Gen Tech in India

Dharana Capital Secures $250M to Boost Next-Gen Tech in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026