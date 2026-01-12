Iran's Unrest: Official Claims Control Amidst Protests
Iran's foreign minister declared control over nationwide protests following a violent crackdown. Abbas Araghchi suggested the unrest was used as a pretext for U.S. intervention but provided no evidence. Despite the internet blackout, over 500 protestor deaths are reported, with foreign diplomats briefed in Tehran.
Iran's Foreign Minister declared on Monday that nationwide protests have been brought 'under total control' following a brutal crackdown. Abbas Araghchi asserted that the violence served as an excuse for U.S. President Donald Trump to consider intervention.
However, Araghchi provided no evidence supporting these claims. Activists have reported the deaths of more than 500 people, primarily demonstrators, over the past two weeks.
Speaking to foreign diplomats in Tehran, Araghchi's remarks were broadcast by the Qatar-funded Al Jazeera network, which continues to operate despite the internet blackout in the country.
