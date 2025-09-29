Tensions Escalate in Bangladesh's Khagrachari: Tribal Violence Claims Lives

Violence has engulfed the tribal-dominated Khagrachari district in Bangladesh, leading to the tragic deaths of three tribal individuals, as per a statement released by the country's home ministry.

The situation remains tense with heightened security measures in place, including the deployment of army and police forces. The Ministry of Home Affairs has expressed profound sorrow over the incident which saw 13 army personnel, including a major, three policemen, and others injured in an attack by miscreants in Guimara Upazila.

The ministry vowed to take rapid legal action against those involved following a prompt investigation, urging patience and calm among the populace. Reports indicate that the unrest was triggered by protests against the alleged rape of a tribal schoolgirl. The government has since prohibited any rallies in a bid to restore peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)