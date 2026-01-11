Controversy Deepens: Kerala MLA Faces Multiple Rape Allegations

In a controversial development, expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil has been taken into custody by the Kerala Police Crime Branch in connection with serious allegations of rape. The arrest follows a fresh complaint, marking the third such accusation against the MLA. Actor Rini Ann George has spoken out, urging more women to come forward and seek justice.

The arrest occurred late Saturday night at a hotel in Palakkad. Mamkootathil was subsequently brought to the AR Camp in Pathanamthitta for questioning. He will be produced before the Thiruvalla Judicial Magistrate's Court. Previously, the Kerala High Court had briefly stayed his arrest while considering an anticipatory bail plea.

Mamkootathil faces multiple non-bailable offenses under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, including charges of rape and forced abortion. These offenses carry severe penalties, ranging from ten years to life imprisonment. The ongoing investigation is being led by Assistant Inspector General of Police Poonguzhali, who is also overseeing a second case against the MLA.

