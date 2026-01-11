Left Menu

Controversy Deepens: Kerala MLA Faces Multiple Rape Allegations

Expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil has been arrested in Kerala following multiple rape allegations. Actor Rini Ann George claims this is the third complaint against him. The Palakkad MLA is facing serious charges, including rape and forced abortion, as the investigation continues under the State Police Crime Branch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 22:24 IST
Actor Rini Ann George (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a controversial development, expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil has been taken into custody by the Kerala Police Crime Branch in connection with serious allegations of rape. The arrest follows a fresh complaint, marking the third such accusation against the MLA. Actor Rini Ann George has spoken out, urging more women to come forward and seek justice.

The arrest occurred late Saturday night at a hotel in Palakkad. Mamkootathil was subsequently brought to the AR Camp in Pathanamthitta for questioning. He will be produced before the Thiruvalla Judicial Magistrate's Court. Previously, the Kerala High Court had briefly stayed his arrest while considering an anticipatory bail plea.

Mamkootathil faces multiple non-bailable offenses under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, including charges of rape and forced abortion. These offenses carry severe penalties, ranging from ten years to life imprisonment. The ongoing investigation is being led by Assistant Inspector General of Police Poonguzhali, who is also overseeing a second case against the MLA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

