US, South Korea Form Task Force to Reform Worker Visas

South Korea and the United States are poised to initiate a joint working group this week to refine the US visa system for South Korean workers, as reported by Yonhap News Agency. This development follows the recent high-profile detention of over 300 South Korean nationals during a US immigration operation in Georgia, diplomatic sources indicated on Sunday.

The inaugural meeting of this new cooperative effort is scheduled for Tuesday in Washington, mere weeks after the immigration raid at a factory site attracted international concern, according to Yonhap. Detainees were held for approximately a week due to ambiguous visa violations and were subsequently released after diplomatic talks between Seoul and Washington smoothed tensions.

Diplomatic sources highlighted that the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the US State Department will collaboratively spearhead this initiative. The US Departments of Homeland Security and Commerce are also expected to participate. Both nations are likely to deliberate over methods to enhance the US visa program for South Korean workers, amidst significant Korean manufacturing investments in the US.

The majority of individuals detained in Georgia were reportedly in the US on a B1 visa, which is intended for business activities such as meetings or contract signings, or under the ESTA visa waiver intended for short stays, according to Yonhap News Agency. Discussions may address the potential flexibility of the B1 visa's applications. Clarifying its business purpose scope could help the US swiftly resolve issues faced by South Korean business professionals without altering the existing visa framework.

There is also potential consideration for establishing a dedicated visa desk at the South Korean Embassy in the US for Koreans pursuing American investments, sources suggest.