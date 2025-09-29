Typhoon Bualoi's Havoc: Death, Evacuation, and Severe Weather in Central Vietnam

In the wake of Typhoon Bualoi, central Vietnam faces devastation with one fatality and four individuals unaccounted for, necessitating the evacuation of over 28,000 residents. Viet Nam News reported these developments, drawing attention to forced relocations across several provinces, including Thanh Hoa, Ha Tinh, and Quang Tri.

According to initial damage assessments, a woman succumbed to floodwaters in Hue, while three individuals are missing in Quang Tri and one in Da Nang. The storm has damaged 86 homes, leading to numerous flight cancellations and delays at key airports in the region, as normal operations are anticipated to resume by Monday.

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting cautions that the typhoon's eye is nearing landfall, bringing potent winds and severe weather from Quang Tri to Nghe An. With heavy rains expected to persist through the end of September, encompassing north-central Vietnam, authorities are on high alert for potential flooding in the days ahead, urging the public to heed evacuation directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)