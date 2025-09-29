Moldova's Pro-European Party Takes Lead Amid Russian Interference Allegations

Moldova's pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) has emerged as the frontrunner in the nation's parliamentary elections, capturing 46% of the vote compared to 27% secured by the pro-Russian Patriotic Bloc, as per reports from Al Jazeera, based on data from the country's electoral commission with 90% of votes tallied.

The election, held Sunday, is seen as critical, with Moldova at a crossroads between forging stronger ties with the European Union or aligning more closely with Moscow. The process has been shadowed by allegations of extensive Russian interference, adding tension to the geopolitical stakes.

Notably, voter turnout reached approximately 51.9%, inclusive of 264,000 Moldovans casting their votes from abroad — a significant increase from the 48% turnout in 2021. This election will determine the formation of a new 101-seat parliament and the subsequent nomination of a prime minister, typically from the leading party, to form a government.

(With inputs from agencies.)