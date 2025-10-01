Haifa's Heroic History: Celebrating the Liberating Indian Cavalry

The annual ceremony commemorating the liberation of Haifa by Indian cavalry in 1918 was held on Monday at the British Military Cemetery in Haifa, Israel. Notable attendees included Haifa's Mayor Yona Yahav and the Indian Ambassador to Israel, JP Singh. The gathering celebrates a story of heroism that strengthens the historic and cultural alliance between Haifa and India.

Among the precisely carved tombstones, military officers, diplomats, and residents came together to honor the extraordinary events of September 23, 1918. It was then that Indian soldiers executed the last and most significant cavalry charge in history to free Haifa from Ottoman control. Efforts by the Haifa History Association, headed by Yigal Graeber, have revived this powerful legacy.

The late Professor Yitzhak Gordon brought this story to light in 1993. However, the tale of Indian cavalry heroics was largely forgotten until a resurgence in 2010. Today marks the 15th ceremony, underscoring its importance. The Indian Ambassador highlighted the annual commemorations held in 'Teen Murti Haifa Chowk' in Delhi, showcasing the global recognition of this historical act.

Vijay Patil, the Indian Air Force attache in Israel, remarked on the significance of Haifa Day in Indian history, lauding the soldiers' bravery and sacrifice. He expressed hope that their heroism would be eternalized in both Indian and Israeli hearts, reflecting a shared cultural memory.

Rina Pushkarna, a prominent figure in the Indian community and daughter of immigrants, shared her personal connection to this narrative, marveling at the courageous link between Haifa and Indian history—a bond that continues to enrich the cultural tapestry of the Indian community in Israel.

Mayor Yona Yahav admitted that Haifa was initially unaware of the depth of this historical chapter, but thanks to Yigal Graeber's revelations, the story is now an official part of the city's narrative. Haifa Liberation Day has since become a celebrated occasion, fortifying historical and cultural ties with India in ways never seen before.