Echoes of Valor: Venezuela Mourns Fallen Soldiers

Amidst a backdrop of orchestral music, Venezuela's capital witnessed a military funeral on Wednesday for soldiers killed during a U.S. operation targeting ex-President Nicolás Maduro.

The ceremony, marked by national pride, saw caskets draped in the Venezuelan flag as family and military personnel paid their respects. Commander Rafael Murillo expressed gratitude to families, highlighting the soldiers' dedication.

The emotional event coincided with a seven-day mourning period declared by acting President Delcy Rodríguez, involving a gun salute and heightened security. Reports from Venezuelan officials and allies point to significant casualties, sparking calls for justice and investigations into potential war crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)