Escalating Tensions: Accusations Fly Over Militarization in PoJK

Jammu and Kashmir National Alliance Chairman Mahmood Kashmiri accuses Pakistan of militarizing Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir, escalating regional tensions. Kashmiri warns that distributing arms to civilians and besieging entry points risks civilian safety. He demands troop withdrawal, civilian protection, and responsible action from Pakistan's institutions to de-escalate the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 14:57 IST
Chairman of The Jammu and Kashmir National Alliance (JKNIA), Mahmood Kashmiri (Image: Facebook@Mahmood A Kashmiri). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir National Alliance, Mahmood Kashmiri, has raised serious allegations against Pakistan, accusing the nation of militarizing Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir. According to Kashmiri, Islamabad's actions are adding to the already heightened tensions in this sensitive region.

Reports from Muzaffarabad and Rawalakot indicate a worrying trend of weapon distribution among civilians, which Kashmiri claims contributed to a violent clash resulting in casualties. He has pointed fingers at Muslim Conference leader Sardar Ateeq, demanding his arrest and holding him responsible for the recent bloodshed.

Kashmiri has urged Pakistan to withdraw its troops and halt aggressive maneuvers to prevent further violence. Meanwhile, Syed Zeeshan Haider of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's PoJK unit praised local protests and highlighted Muzaffarabad's welcoming spirit.

