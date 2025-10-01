Escalating Tensions: Accusations Fly Over Militarization in PoJK

The Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir National Alliance, Mahmood Kashmiri, has raised serious allegations against Pakistan, accusing the nation of militarizing Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir. According to Kashmiri, Islamabad's actions are adding to the already heightened tensions in this sensitive region.

Reports from Muzaffarabad and Rawalakot indicate a worrying trend of weapon distribution among civilians, which Kashmiri claims contributed to a violent clash resulting in casualties. He has pointed fingers at Muslim Conference leader Sardar Ateeq, demanding his arrest and holding him responsible for the recent bloodshed.

Kashmiri has urged Pakistan to withdraw its troops and halt aggressive maneuvers to prevent further violence. Meanwhile, Syed Zeeshan Haider of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's PoJK unit praised local protests and highlighted Muzaffarabad's welcoming spirit.