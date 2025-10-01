Left Menu

Zohran Mamdani Faces Party Skepticism Despite Gaining Momentum in NYC Mayoral Race

Zohran Mamdani, NYC Democratic mayoral primary winner, faces skepticism within his party due to his socialist label and limited experience. Despite securing high-profile endorsements and attempting to connect with moderates, concerns persist over his positions and lack of endorsements from key Democratic leaders.

Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, who won the New York Democratic primary and is leading polls ahead of the November mayoral election (Image: X/@ZohranKMamdani). Image Credit: ANI
Zohran Mamdani, winner of the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, is encountering skepticism within his own party as he seeks to widen his support base among moderates and business executives, reports The Hill. Despite being favored against former Governor Andrew Cuomo, an independent, and Republican Curtis Sliwa, Mamdani's 'democratic socialist' stance and limited experience are raising eyebrows, particularly among Democratic leaders in New York. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries have withheld endorsements, underscoring reluctance within party ranks.

According to a prominent New York fundraiser quoted by The Hill, Mamdani has failed to address concerns adequately, resulting in doubts about his candidacy. Republican strategist Susan Del Percio highlighted the absence of endorsements from major New York lawmakers, attributing this to Mamdani's inexperience as a politician. Del Percio remarked, 'He just doesn't have the basic understanding.'

The race gained traction after Mayor Eric Adams exited, potentially boosting Cuomo and Sliwa, as reported by CBS News. Mamdani, hoping to win over skeptics, has engaged with business moguls such as JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and participated in dialogues with African Methodist congregations. His efforts include condemning controversial phrases to appeal to moderates. Mamdani received support from Governor Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James, though other lawmakers remain cautious, as indicated by Congressman Dan Goldman. With early voting looming, Democratic strategist Basil Smikle noted heightened pressure on lawmakers to decide their stance on Mamdani's candidacy.

