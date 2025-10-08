IMF Chief Warns of Global Economic Uncertainty Amid Record Gold Prices and Tariff Tensions
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warns that the global economy's resilience, despite Trump's tariff measures, may face serious tests ahead. Gold hits a record high amid rising geopolitical tensions, while IMF forecasts 3% growth for 2023, attributing it to strong policies, yet caution remains.
Amid unforeseen economic resilience, Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has issued a cautionary message about future uncertainties, citing United States President Donald Trump's trade tariffs as potential disruptors. Speaking at the Milken Institute, she stated, "Uncertainty is the new normal," indicating a constant state of economic flux.
Her remarks surfaced as gold prices reached a historical peak of $4,000 an ounce, reflecting investor anxiety over a weakening dollar and mounting geopolitical concerns. This sets the stage for impending IMF and World Bank meetings where Trump's policies will likely dominate crucial discussions among global financial leaders.
Georgieva noted that a 3 percent global economic growth projection stems from robust government initiatives, private sector adaptability, and less disruptive tariff impacts than anticipated. Nonetheless, she highlighted the untested nature of global resilience, cautioning against premature optimism, emphasizing the demand for secure investments like gold as an indicator of underlying economic fragility.
