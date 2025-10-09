Left Menu

India and Australia Strengthen Defence Ties with Pivotal Agreements

During a high-profile visit to Canberra, India and Australia have signed crucial defence agreements aimed at boosting military cooperation. The agreements mark a significant step forward in operational ties, underscoring mutual commitment to security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

India and Australia ink defence agreements in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Australia Dy PM Richard Marles (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
India and Australia have taken a decisive leap in their defence relations by signing key agreements during Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to Canberra. The pacts were signed in the presence of Singh and Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles, cementing stronger military cooperation.

The talks, held at Parliament House, were described as productive and forward-looking by both leadership parties, aiming to enhance strategic coordination. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, joining the meeting later, emphasized the agreements as a major stride in strengthening operational partnerships between the two countries' armed forces.

Richard Marles hailed the agreements as a reflection of deep trust and strategic alignment, highlighting their potential to elevate defence engagement. Singh's visit, including a ceremonial welcome and traditional smoke ceremony, reiterated the nations' shared commitment to maritime security and regional stability, particularly in the Indo-Pacific.

(With inputs from agencies.)

