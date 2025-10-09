Left Menu

Historic Ties Strengthened: UK PM's Trade Mission to India

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's inaugural visit to India marks a strengthening of UK-India relations. During talks with PM Modi in Mumbai, Starmer highlighted the importance of the Free Trade Agreement signed in July, reinforcing trade partnerships. UK cultural engagement also flourished, with future Yash Raj Films productions announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 10:34 IST
Historic Ties Strengthened: UK PM's Trade Mission to India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets UK PM Keir Starmer (Photo / DD ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal moment for UK-India relations, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer conducted his first official visit to India, meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai. This meeting served as an opportunity for both leaders to reinforce the significant trade partnership between their nations.

Starmer emphasized the importance of the Free Trade Agreement, hailed as the largest post-Brexit trade deal for the UK and the most substantial deal for India. The agreement, signed in July, is projected to enhance bilateral trade by £25.5 billion annually, illustrating a deepening economic relationship.

During the visit, cultural ties were celebrated with the announcement of future Yash Raj Films productions set in the UK, reflecting an enduring bond as Diwali nears. Starmer also engaged with football fans, noting the Premier League's influence on India's sporting development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Leaders Gather for North Korea's Ruling Party 80th Anniversary

Global Leaders Gather for North Korea's Ruling Party 80th Anniversary

 China
2
China's Tightening Grip: Rare Earth Export Curbs Expand Amid Trade Tensions

China's Tightening Grip: Rare Earth Export Curbs Expand Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Arrests in BJP Leaders' Attack Spark Controversy in North Bengal

Arrests in BJP Leaders' Attack Spark Controversy in North Bengal

 India
4
Jamie Dimon's Stark Market Caution: Stakes Higher

Jamie Dimon's Stark Market Caution: Stakes Higher

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025