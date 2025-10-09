Historic Ties Strengthened: UK PM's Trade Mission to India

In a pivotal moment for UK-India relations, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer conducted his first official visit to India, meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai. This meeting served as an opportunity for both leaders to reinforce the significant trade partnership between their nations.

Starmer emphasized the importance of the Free Trade Agreement, hailed as the largest post-Brexit trade deal for the UK and the most substantial deal for India. The agreement, signed in July, is projected to enhance bilateral trade by £25.5 billion annually, illustrating a deepening economic relationship.

During the visit, cultural ties were celebrated with the announcement of future Yash Raj Films productions set in the UK, reflecting an enduring bond as Diwali nears. Starmer also engaged with football fans, noting the Premier League's influence on India's sporting development.

