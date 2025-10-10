Left Menu

Kabul Explosion Raises Concerns Amid High-Level Taliban Visit to India

An explosion in Kabul near Abdul Haq Square caused traffic chaos, coinciding with Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Muttaqi's visit to India. Taliban spokesperson assured it was under control. Muttaqi's visit aims to discuss bilateral ties despite India not formally recognizing the Taliban. UN granted a travel exemption for the diplomatic trip.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 10:52 IST
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

A late-night explosion in Kabul's Abdul Haq Square sent shockwaves through the city on Thursday, disrupting traffic as authorities scrambled to secure the area. The incident coincided with a significant diplomatic event—the visit of Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, to India.

As Kabul witnessed the chaotic scene, Taliban spokesperson Zabeehullah Mujahid took to social media, urging calm and assuring the public that the situation was being investigated. Early reports indicated no damage or casualties, offering a tentative sense of relief amidst the turmoil.

Amidst heightened security, Amir Khan Muttaqi's historic visit to New Delhi marks the first high-level delegation since the Taliban's rise to power in 2021. Over a week, he is set to engage in pivotal discussions with Indian officials, tackling crucial issues such as bilateral relations and regional cooperation.

The backdrop of Muttaqi's visit underscores the complex diplomatic dance between India, which does not formally recognize the Taliban, and the interim Afghan government. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed ongoing diplomatic exchanges, illustrating India's balancing act between dialogue and non-recognition.

In an uncommon diplomatic move, the United Nations Security Council approved a temporary travel exemption for Muttaqi, navigating international travel restrictions. This decision enabled his presence in India, highlighting evolving regional dynamics and the importance of regional discourse on Afghanistan's future.

Prior to India, Muttaqi participated in the Moscow Format Consultations, a gathering aimed at fostering regional connectivity. The consultative body included representatives from various regional powers, underlining a collective interest in Afghanistan's integration into broader economic initiatives.

The Kabul incident, although seemingly minor, underscores the fragility of Afghanistan's security landscape, juxtaposed with efforts to solidify international partnerships and strengthen regional ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

