Trump's Middle East Breakthrough: A New Era of Peace?

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio lauded President Donald Trump's diplomatic efforts as Israel and Hamas agreed to a "first phase" Gaza ceasefire. This breakthrough followed Trump's meetings with key Muslim-majority nations and underscores his administration's approach to resolving global conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 10:54 IST
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Donald Trump (Photo Credit: White House). Image Credit: ANI
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday commended President Donald Trump's diplomatic efforts as Israel and Hamas reached a "first phase" agreement on a Gaza ceasefire. Rubio highlighted Trump's role in forging key relationships in the Middle East, attributing the breakthrough to his involvement.

Rubio emphasized that a Gaza peace plan seemed unlikely a month ago. However, Trump's assembly of a 'historic' meeting involving Muslim-majority nations, including Indonesia and Pakistan, at the United Nations on September 23, altered the course of negotiations. Trump's engagement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on September 29 marked a critical development.

Trump declared a significant breakthrough in the Middle East, framing it as the end of the Gaza conflict and a step toward lasting peace. He noted plans for an official signing in Egypt and underlined his administration's broader success in resolving conflicts, citing the end of multiple international wars during his term.

