High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. Efforts to End the War in Ukraine

U.S. officials held critical discussions on Wednesday to deliberate on strategies to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Leading the talks were Ukraine's top negotiator, Rustem Umerov, and national security advisers from the UK, France, and Germany, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed.

Witkoff took to social media to emphasize the conversation's focus on forwarding the peace process initiated by @POTUS, particularly enhancing security guarantees and crafting effective deconfliction mechanisms to halt the war and prevent its resurgence.

Notably, the talks featured prominent figures such as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, signaling the high importance the U.S. places on resolving the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)