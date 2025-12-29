Left Menu

Argentine President Javier Milei's UK Visit Sparks Diplomacy Discussions

Argentine President Javier Milei plans to visit the United Kingdom in April or May. Initial talks include potentially lifting a weapons sales ban associated with the Falkland Islands dispute. Milei, who aims to reclaim the islands through diplomatic means, will engage in talks during his visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 21:53 IST
Argentine President Javier Milei is set to visit the United Kingdom this coming April or May, according to a source within the president's office. This announcement comes after The Telegraph reported Milei's plans to travel to Britain.

Details about Milei's itinerary, including whom he plans to meet, remain undisclosed. However, The Telegraph highlighted that Milei has initiated discussions to potentially lift the longstanding ban on weapons sales, originally imposed due to the conflict over the Falkland Islands.

Milei remains committed to asserting Argentina's claim over the islands, referred to locally as Islas Malvinas, through diplomatic channels. The islands have been a point of contention between Argentina and Britain since the 1982 war. Located in the South Atlantic, they lie approximately 600 kilometers from Argentina's mainland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

