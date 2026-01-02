Drone Diplomacy: Disputed Claims and Tensions in Russian-U.S. Talks

A senior Russian military official presented what he claimed to be evidence of a Ukrainian drone targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence to a U.S. military attaché.

Moscow accuses Kyiv of attempting a strike with long-range drones, intensifying talks with the U.S. and straining negotiations to end the Ukraine conflict. Amid accusations, Ukraine and the West deny the allegations, calling it a Russian disinformation effort aimed at creating a rift with Washington.

Meanwhile, mixed reactions surfaced from U.S. officials, with President Trump initially expressing concern but later seeming skeptical. Ukraine maintains its stance, rejecting the charge as an unfounded claim designed to foil U.S.-Ukraine relations.