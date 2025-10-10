Left Menu

Global Echoes: Hindi's Growing Influence Celebrated at the UN

The Permanent Mission of India to the UN in New York celebrated Hindi Diwas, highlighting Hindi's unifying role both in India's history and globally. The event underscored India's leadership in promoting multilingualism and Hindi's cultural impact worldwide, with remarks from Indian MPs and foreign diplomats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 14:29 IST
Global Echoes: Hindi's Growing Influence Celebrated at the UN
Lok Sabha MP PP Chaudhary at New York UN headquarters (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The annual Hindi Diwas commemoration was held at the United Nations Headquarters, organized by the Permanent Mission of India in New York. The event was attended by a visiting delegation of Indian Members of Parliament, alongside Permanent Representatives, Deputy Permanent Representatives, diplomats, and UN officials from around the globe.

Addressing the gathering, P.P. Chaudhary, an Indian MP and chairperson of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on One Nation One Election, stated that Hindi is emblematic of India's spirit, unity, and identity. He emphasized that the language, spoken by nearly 600 million people, has historically unified India and continues to connect communities worldwide, reflecting the Indian government's commitment to promoting Hindi on the international stage.

Chaudhary affirmed Hindi's substantial impact beyond politics, extending into culture and art, particularly through Bollywood, the world's largest film industry predominantly using Hindi. Global reach is evidenced by Hindi's presence in countries like Mauritius, Nepal, and Fiji, and its academic acknowledgment in prestigious U.S. institutions such as Yale, Harvard, and Columbia.

The significance of Hindi's inclusion in the UN's multilingualism resolutions was highlighted, with India supporting initiatives like the Hindi@UN project. India's Ambassador to the UN, P Harish, reiterated the nation's dedication to enriching Hindi's presence at the UN. Diplomats from various countries praised Hindi's growing global appeal and its role in promoting cultural diplomacy.

The event concluded with Indian MPs honoring winners of Hindi competitions organized by India's UN Mission. Awards were presented, marking a celebration of Hindi's expanding influence on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

