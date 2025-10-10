Violence Erupts in Pakistan as TLP Protests Escalate

Pakistan is once again on the brink of chaos following violent clashes between security forces and the hardline Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in Lahore. The tensions erupted after TLP called for a march to Islamabad in protest of Israel's actions in Gaza, quickly escalating into violence, with several injuries reported, including over a dozen policemen.

According to local reports by Dawn, police executed a forceful crackdown, sealing Lahore's main entry and exit routes with shipping containers and surrounding TLP's headquarters on Multan Road. These measures turned parts of Lahore into a fortress, causing major disruptions to daily life and severe traffic congestion. The scenario in Islamabad mirrored this chaos, with the administration blocking major routes and detaining over a hundred TLP activists to bar their path to the capital.

Violence peaked on Thursday afternoon as TLP supporters clashed with police, resulting in vandalized shops and damaged vehicles along Multan Road. While police confirmed one fatality, the TLP claimed two deaths and multiple injuries. Over a dozen police officers were injured in the fray. Senior officials have filed anti-terrorism charges against hundreds of TLP members, including its leader Saad Rizvi. This incident highlights the fragility of Pakistan's security framework and the persistent challenge posed by religious hardliners to state authority.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry accused TLP of fomenting "anarchy" under the pretense of supporting Gaza, with his criticism pointing to the government's struggle to contain extremist groups exploiting political volatility and institutional weaknesses, as highlighted by Dawn.

As authorities blocked roads and suspended mobile data services in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, citizens faced significant disruptions in travel and communication. These preventive steps, intended to curb unrest, led to widespread public inconvenience, stranding commuters and hindering daily life, reported by Geo News.

