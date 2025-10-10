Indian Incense Gains Popularity in China's Yiwu Market Amid Revival of Direct Flights

Indian incense, especially varieties like sandalwood and Ayurvedic blends, is gaining widespread popularity at Yiwu Market in China. The incense's unique Eastern fragrances and competitive pricing are appealing to Chinese consumers, according to a post by the Chinese Embassy in India.

On October 3, Yu Jing underscored the resumption of direct flights between India and China, labeling it a significant step in enhancing cross-border travel and cooperation. The move is seen as facilitating stronger ties between the two populous neighbors, with over 2.8 billion people.

The Ministry of External Affairs echoed this sentiment, highlighting the resumption as part of normalizing bilateral relations. Direct flights are expected to resume by late October following discussions between civil aviation authorities of both countries. The initiative aligns with efforts to bolster people-to-people connections and regional stability, as emphasized by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping during recent talks.

