Left Menu

Indian Incense Gains Popularity in China's Yiwu Market Amid Revival of Direct Flights

Indian incense, known for its unique Eastern fragrances, is becoming popular in China's Yiwu Market. This development coincides with the resumption of direct flights between India and China, reflecting enhanced cooperation and normalization of ties. Both nations emphasize strengthening people-to-people connections and regional peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 17:11 IST
Indian Incense Gains Popularity in China's Yiwu Market Amid Revival of Direct Flights
Indian incense in China's Yiwu Market (Photo/@ChinaSpox_India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian incense, especially varieties like sandalwood and Ayurvedic blends, is gaining widespread popularity at Yiwu Market in China. The incense's unique Eastern fragrances and competitive pricing are appealing to Chinese consumers, according to a post by the Chinese Embassy in India.

On October 3, Yu Jing underscored the resumption of direct flights between India and China, labeling it a significant step in enhancing cross-border travel and cooperation. The move is seen as facilitating stronger ties between the two populous neighbors, with over 2.8 billion people.

The Ministry of External Affairs echoed this sentiment, highlighting the resumption as part of normalizing bilateral relations. Direct flights are expected to resume by late October following discussions between civil aviation authorities of both countries. The initiative aligns with efforts to bolster people-to-people connections and regional stability, as emphasized by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping during recent talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Pauses Quashing of Chargesheet in Armstrong Murder Case

Supreme Court Pauses Quashing of Chargesheet in Armstrong Murder Case

 India
2
Fractured Diplomacy: The Shaken Ground of U.S.-Russia Relations

Fractured Diplomacy: The Shaken Ground of U.S.-Russia Relations

 Global
3
Kerala High Court Denounces Alleged Land Grabbing Tactics by Waqf Board

Kerala High Court Denounces Alleged Land Grabbing Tactics by Waqf Board

 India
4
Tragedy at NDA: Cadet's Death Sparks Allegations of Harassment

Tragedy at NDA: Cadet's Death Sparks Allegations of Harassment

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025