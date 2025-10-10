Afghanistan and India Bolster Trade Ties with New Committee
Afghanistan and India have agreed to form a trade committee to strengthen economic cooperation. During his visit, Afghanistan's Foreign Minister extended an invitation to explore investment opportunities in various sectors. The talks also led to initiatives in health and humanitarian support, including the gifting of ambulances from India to Afghanistan.
In a significant move to bolster economic cooperation, Afghanistan and India have agreed to establish a trade committee, as announced by Afghanistan's Foreign Minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, on Friday. The agreement opens new avenues for investment, particularly in Afghanistan's minerals and energy sectors, which presents rich opportunities.
Muttaqi's visit to India marks the first high-level delegation from Kabul to New Delhi since the Taliban's ascendancy in August 2021. During his week-long visit, a detailed discussion with India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar covered a wide range of issues, including regional security, economic ties, and the political landscape.
Among the outcomes of the discussions was an agreement to reinforce air corridor trade and an expansion of healthcare initiatives in Afghanistan. India demonstrated its support through the donation of ambulances, part of a broader humanitarian effort, symbolizing the strengthening of India-Afghanistan relations.
