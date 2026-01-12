Left Menu

Himachal's Energy Challenge: Water Evaporation, Cloudbursts, and Power Potential

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasizes a detailed study on water evaporation from reservoirs during summer. He highlights its possible link to cloudbursts and glacier melting, impacting flood management and ecology. Discussions included the state's power generation capacity bolstered by new hydroelectric projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 12-01-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 22:19 IST
Himachal's Energy Challenge: Water Evaporation, Cloudbursts, and Power Potential
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has instructed officials to conduct detailed research on water evaporation from dams and reservoirs during summer. This came during a review meeting of the energy sector, where Sukhu expressed concerns over the increasing haze in the state.

The Chief Minister pointed out the need for a scientific assessment to determine any correlation between water evaporation and rising cloudburst incidents. He also urged officials to analyze glacier melting rates and their flood management implications.

Glacial melting poses a threat to ecological systems and environmental balance. Discussions also covered ongoing energy sector projects, with Sukhu noting that 13 new hydroelectric projects have increased the state's power capacity by 1,229 megawatts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as US-Iran Relations Reach Boiling Point

Tensions Escalate as US-Iran Relations Reach Boiling Point

 Global
2
Historic Mississippi Synagogue Targeted in Arson Attack: Ties to Jewish Heritage Highlighted

Historic Mississippi Synagogue Targeted in Arson Attack: Ties to Jewish Heri...

 United States
3
Record Highs: S&P 500 and Dow Soar Amid Legal Tensions

Record Highs: S&P 500 and Dow Soar Amid Legal Tensions

 Global
4
Senator Kelly Fights Back: A Battle for Free Speech Against Pentagon Punishments

Senator Kelly Fights Back: A Battle for Free Speech Against Pentagon Punishm...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026