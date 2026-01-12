Himachal's Energy Challenge: Water Evaporation, Cloudbursts, and Power Potential

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has instructed officials to conduct detailed research on water evaporation from dams and reservoirs during summer. This came during a review meeting of the energy sector, where Sukhu expressed concerns over the increasing haze in the state.

The Chief Minister pointed out the need for a scientific assessment to determine any correlation between water evaporation and rising cloudburst incidents. He also urged officials to analyze glacier melting rates and their flood management implications.

Glacial melting poses a threat to ecological systems and environmental balance. Discussions also covered ongoing energy sector projects, with Sukhu noting that 13 new hydroelectric projects have increased the state's power capacity by 1,229 megawatts.

(With inputs from agencies.)