IDF Dismantles Hezbollah Weapons Cache in Southern Lebanon

Israeli reserve forces destroyed a Hezbollah weapons cache in southern Lebanon's Ayta ash-Shaab, violating Israel-Lebanon understandings. The IDF's 300th Brigade conducted the operation based on intelligence, seizing weapons from the building before demolishing it, asserting a significant victory against the terrorist group's illegal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 22:50 IST
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Israel

In a decisive move, Israeli reserve fighters from the 300th Brigade of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have successfully dismantled a Hezbollah weapons cache in southern Lebanon. The operation took place in the Ayta ash-Shaab area, where the building housing the arms was located.

The IDF reported that the fighters, acting on intelligence tips, thoroughly searched the structure before executing its destruction. This strategic demolition also led to the confiscation of the weapons stored inside, dealing a blow to Hezbollah's operational capabilities in the region.

The IDF has identified the activities in this building as a direct breach of the existing understandings between Israel and Lebanon, emphasizing the operation as a crucial step in maintaining regional security and compliance with international agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

