Historic Buddha Relics Exposition Set to Invigorate Russian Kalmykia

In a remarkable cultural exchange, India's sacred relics of Gautam Buddha are set to make their first public appearance in Russia's Republic of Kalmykia. National Museum Director General Gurmeet Singh Chawla, accompanied by a delegation of 11 senior Indian monks, will lead this significant event.

The exposition, scheduled from October 11 to 18 in Kalmykia's capital, Elista, is organized by India's Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation, the National Museum, and the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts. The sacred relics will be enshrined in Elista's Geden Sheddup Choikorling Monastery, also known as the 'Golden Abode of Shakyamuni Buddha.'

The delegation's visit aims to strengthen cultural connections and revive interest in Buddhism across Russia's Buryatia, Kalmykia, and Tuva regions. Key activities will include teachings by His Holiness the 43rd Sakya Trizin Rinpoche and presentations of the 'Kanjur', a set of religious texts. The initiative seeks to foster Buddhism's spread and enhance regional ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)