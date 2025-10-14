Left Menu

India-Mongolia Strengthen Ties with New Agreements and Initiatives

India and Mongolia fortified their partnership with a new MoU to boost cultural ties, free e-visas for Mongolian citizens, and major developmental projects. Highlights include the Oil Refinery Project and initiatives in education, skill development, and renewable energy, paving the way for a deeper, multifaceted relationship.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa (Photo/X@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India and Mongolia took a notable step towards enhancing their bilateral relations, focusing on cultural and developmental partnerships. PM Narendra Modi announced the rollout of free e-visas for Mongolian citizens amidst new agreements, including a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening cultural ties between the nations.

During a joint press conference with Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, Modi emphasized the historical connections shared by both countries through their Buddhist heritage. A pivotal new MoU between the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council and Mongolia's Arkhangai Province was highlighted as a catalyst for fostering these cultural exchanges.

Reaffirming India's support in Mongolia's development, Modi underscored the significance of the ongoing Oil Refinery Project. Backed by India's USD 1.7 billion line of credit, this project in the Dornogovi Province aims to cover 70% of Mongolia's fuel demand. Meanwhile, collaborations in education, skill development, and other sectors like healthcare and renewable energy further cement the partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

