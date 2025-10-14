Taiwan Naval Officer Faces Corruption Charges for Selling Missile Secrets to China

In a significant development, the Taichung District Prosecutors' Office has charged a naval officer, identified as Tsai, with corruption for purportedly selling sensitive operational manuals of Taiwan's Hsiung Feng II anti-ship missiles to a Chinese intelligence operative, according to reports from the Central News Agency (CNA).

Official charges were filed on September 25, with the indictment announced on October 7, accusing Tsai, who served in the Navy's Hai Feng Brigade, of breaching the Anti-Corruption Act. A former officer, Lin, was also indicted under the National Security Act for bribing Tsai for military secrets, CNA detailed.

The indictment revealed Lin's communication with a supposed Chinese intelligence officer through social media. Despite knowing her true identity, he facilitated Tsai's connection with her. The prosecution demonstrated Tsai's illegal actions, highlighting the betrayal of military confidentiality and national security.

