India to Strengthen Spiritual and Diplomatic Ties with Mongolia in 2026

In a significant move to enhance spiritual and diplomatic relations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Tuesday that India will send sacred relics of Arhant Sariputta and Arhant Mahamogallana to Mongolia in 2026. This gesture aims to deepen spiritual and civilizational bonds between the nations, following the historic exposition of Kapilavastu relics in 2022.

The announcement was made during a special briefing on the state visit of Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa to India. Secretary (East) in the MEA, P Kumaran, detailed several initiatives aimed at bolstering India-Mongolia relations. These include the deputation of a Sanskrit teacher to Kandhan Monastery, an ICCR-supported youth orientation program for Mongolian students, and an increase in ITEC training slots for Mongolians.

The initiatives coincide with the 70th anniversary of India-Mongolia diplomatic relations and the decade of their Strategic Partnership. The visit includes celebratory activities like the release of commemorative postal stamps and the signing of 10 Memoranda of Understanding. Additionally, India announced measures to strengthen defense and connectivity, such as appointing a resident Defence Attache in Mongolia and issuing free e-visas for Mongolian nationals.

(With inputs from agencies.)