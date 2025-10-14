Left Menu

India and Mongolia Strengthen Ties with Collaborative Ambitions for Energy Security and More

India, during Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa's state visit, announced that the oil refinery project in Mongolia will be operational by 2028, further strengthening bilateral relations. The partnership encompasses energy cooperation, cultural exchanges, and defense collaborations, marking milestones with strategic agreements and commemorative events.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa (Photo/X@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Tuesday that India's largest Line of Credit (LoC)-backed infrastructure project, an oil refinery in Mongolia, is set to be operational by 2028. This announcement coincided with the ongoing state visit of Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa.

The oil refinery, funded by a USD 1.7 billion Line of Credit from India, represents a significant milestone in the India-Mongolia partnership. While initial delays were caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and harsh Mongolian winters, MEA Secretary (East) P Kumaran highlighted the project is on track, with most civil work completed and equipment soon to be shipped from India.

Beyond energy, the visit marks the 70th anniversary of India-Mongolia diplomatic ties. India announced various cultural and defense initiatives, including the deputation of a Sanskrit teacher, a youth orientation trip, and visa facilitation for Mongolian nationals. Additionally, Mongolia reiterated support for India's permanent UN Security Council membership.

