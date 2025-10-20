Nepal Celebrates Kukur Tihar: Honoring Canine Loyalty and Service

Nepal marked the second day of the Tihar festival, popularly known as 'Kukur Tihar,' celebrating and honoring dogs with grand ceremonies and love. This unique festival sees dogs adorned with garlands and anointed with vermilion powder as symbols of appreciation for their undying loyalty and companionship.

At the Nepal Police's Canine Division, service dogs were paraded and displayed their investigative prowess, contributing significantly to solving criminal cases and humanitarian missions. These trained canines, pivotal during search and rescue operations and in tracking criminals, were awarded medals for their exceptional service.

The annual celebration underscores the deep cultural and spiritual bonds between humans and dogs in Nepal. Residents like Sneha Shrestha believe that the world can learn from Nepal's devotion to canines. Historical tales and Hindu texts echo the enduring loyalty of dogs, as symbolized in stories from the Mahabharata and Rigveda.