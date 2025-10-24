On Friday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence announced the identification of several Chinese military aircraft and naval vessels conducting operations around its territorial boundaries. In a social media update, it was disclosed that 4 People's Liberation Army Naval (PLAN) vessels were seen in the vicinity, with 9 out of 11 detected sorties crossing the critical median line delineating Taiwan's boundary, penetrating further into its northern and southwestern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

A post on the social media platform X detailed that "11 sorties of PLA aircraft and 4 PLAN vessels were observed until 6 a.m. today." The statement emphasized the crossing of the median line by 9 sorties, underscoring the ongoing vigilance and responsive action by Taiwan's defensive forces. This follows a sequence of provocative maneuvers, including three detected sorties of Chinese military aircraft and naval presence around Taiwan's waters on the previous day.

The incursion symbolizes a continuous exertion of military pressure by China on Taiwan, a territory it claims as its own. These recurring maneuvers have intensified the geopolitical tension between the two, mirrored by the historical strain on their relations. Additionally, China's substantial expansion of its nuclear arsenal signifies a potential threat, drawing parallels to Putin's warnings during Russia's conflict with Ukraine. The demonstration of China's growing 'nuclear triad' during a military parade has particularly raised alarms among democratic allies, heightening concerns about possible nuclear escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)