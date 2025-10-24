Left Menu

Osama's Great Escape: Disguised as a Woman

Ex-CIA officer John Kiriakou unveils how Osama bin Laden evaded capture from Tora Bora by disguising as a woman, aided by an infiltrated Al-Qaeda operative in the US military. He highlights US-Pakistan dynamics under Musharraf, revealing complex ties between terrorism and international cooperation post-9/11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 21:49 IST
John Kiriakou, former CIA Officer (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling disclosure, former CIA officer John Kiriakou has revealed that Osama bin Laden, the notorious Al-Qaeda leader, managed to escape from Afghanistan's Tora Bora hills by disguising himself as a woman. Speaking in an exclusive interview with ANI, Kiriakou, who served in the CIA for 15 years and led counterterrorism operations in Pakistan, detailed the infiltration of Al-Qaeda operatives within US military ranks.

Kiriakou explained that the United States was largely reactive post-9/11, waiting over a month before launching a bombing campaign in Afghanistan to avoid hasty decisions clouded by emotion. He recounted how a trusted translator, later discovered to be an Al-Qaeda infiltrator, convinced commander General Franks to allow a delay in capturing bin Laden, ultimately enabling his escape to Pakistan.

The escape led the US to shift its counterterrorism focus towards Pakistan. Kiriakou described the 'transactional' relationship with then-Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf, who allowed US operations in exchange for significant economic and military aid. The CIA also discovered links between Pakistani group Lashkar-e-Taiba and Al-Qaeda, marking a significant intelligence milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

