Milei Celebrates Victory: A Turning Point in Argentine Politics

Argentine President Javier Milei's La Libertad Avanza party wins 40.84% in midterms, promising economic reform. Despite economic struggles, Milei secures congressional influence against center-left Peronists, who gained 31.64%. Amid economic concerns, U.S. aid pledged. Low voter turnout shows public skepticism amid national change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 10:58 IST
Argentina President Javier Milei (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant political shift, Argentine President Javier Milei celebrated his party's triumph in the midterm elections, proclaiming it a crucial 'turning point' for the nation. Milei's La Libertad Avanza (LLA) party secured 40.84% of the congressional votes, marking a substantial comeback and outpacing opposition parties, according to France 24 reports.

During a celebratory rally in Buenos Aires, the 55-year-old leader addressed his supporters, emphasizing the dawn of a 'great Argentina.' He projected this development as the foundation of Argentina's most reform-oriented Congress. With Sunday's ballot, the LLA increased its representation significantly in both the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.

Finishing second, the center-left Peronists garnered 31.64%, showing a public inclination towards reform as suggested by Milei. The elections also tested Milei's national stance post-2023 victory, as economic challenges loomed large. Seeking a bailout, the U.S. pledged $40 billion, contingent on election outcomes, while investor apprehension impacted the Argentine peso.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI ethics varies widely across nations and sectors, challenging global alignment

Precision agriculture enters AI era: Key global trends

AI-driven cities on the rise: Ethical and data integration challenges ahead

From AI tutors to smart wearables: Technology redefines special education inclusion

