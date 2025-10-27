Milei Celebrates Victory: A Turning Point in Argentine Politics

In a significant political shift, Argentine President Javier Milei celebrated his party's triumph in the midterm elections, proclaiming it a crucial 'turning point' for the nation. Milei's La Libertad Avanza (LLA) party secured 40.84% of the congressional votes, marking a substantial comeback and outpacing opposition parties, according to France 24 reports.

During a celebratory rally in Buenos Aires, the 55-year-old leader addressed his supporters, emphasizing the dawn of a 'great Argentina.' He projected this development as the foundation of Argentina's most reform-oriented Congress. With Sunday's ballot, the LLA increased its representation significantly in both the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.

Finishing second, the center-left Peronists garnered 31.64%, showing a public inclination towards reform as suggested by Milei. The elections also tested Milei's national stance post-2023 victory, as economic challenges loomed large. Seeking a bailout, the U.S. pledged $40 billion, contingent on election outcomes, while investor apprehension impacted the Argentine peso.

(With inputs from agencies.)