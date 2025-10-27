Baloch National Movement Protests Highlight Zehri Crisis in Busan

The Baloch National Movement (BNM) staged a demonstration in Busan's Nampo-dong area, protesting the continuous military siege in Zehri, Balochistan. The BNM accused the Pakistan Army of committing war crimes against the Baloch people and called for international accountability in a statement released during the protest.

Participants distributed pamphlets in Korean and English to inform the local community about the humanitarian crisis. Display boards with messages like 'End Zehri Siege!' and 'Stop Baloch Genocide!' were central to the demonstration. Images depicting the destruction in Zehri accompanied the protest to enhance local understanding of the crisis.

Protesters highlighted recent Pakistani military airstrikes that allegedly killed over 20 civilians, including 10 children, and led to the enforced disappearances of over 50 young men. They reported severe shortages of necessities such as food, water, and medical supplies in Zehri, with hospitals converted into military bases under strict curfew conditions.

The dialogue emphasized that 'Zehri is suffering, and the world cannot remain silent,' urging Amnesty International and other human rights bodies to act swiftly. This event in Busan is part of a global BNM campaign to draw international focus on the humanitarian situation in Zehri.

In past efforts, the BNM conducted an awareness campaign outside the White House in the US, with activists shedding light on human rights violations in the region. BNM USA President Sami Baloch spearheaded the campaign, collaborating with Ukrainian activists to discuss the ongoing struggles and extend solidarity with the Baloch cause.

