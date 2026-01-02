Tragedy and Turmoil: Humanitarian Crisis Deepens in Gaza

In a tragic incident in Gaza, a grandmother and her 5-year-old grandson died in a tent fire as thousands grapple with worsening winter conditions. The fire in Yarmouk, reportedly caused by cooking, highlights the dire situation; Palestinians endure harsh weather in fragile, makeshift shelters.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza shows no signs of improving. Despite a shaky ceasefire with Israel, aid entry remains insufficient. Recent figures suggest Israel has not met the required aid delivery targets. Concerns rise over suspended international aid operations, complicating the entry of essential materials.

Foreign ministers from Arab and Muslim nations have voiced alarm over Gaza's deteriorating conditions. Meanwhile, Israeli military actions persist in the West Bank, increasing violence and displacements, as nearly 50 more Palestinians were detained in recent raids.

(With inputs from agencies.)