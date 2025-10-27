Quad Leaders' Summit Rescheduled Amid Regional Tensions

In a recent announcement, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declared that the Quad Leaders' Summit, which includes key players Australia, the United States, Japan, and India, has been postponed. The summit, initially scheduled to take place in India in 2025, is now expected to be held in the first quarter of 2026 due to diplomatic strains between India and the U.S.

During his visit to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) forum in Malaysia, Albanese emphasized the importance of the Quad as a forum for regional cooperation. He expressed optimism about the prospects of a meeting early next year, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to host the rescheduled event.

The Quad, aimed at promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific region, first came together in response to the 2004 tsunami. Since then, it has held multiple summits to address pressing global issues. The summit's postponement comes amidst growing attention on Southeast Asia's burgeoning economic potential, highlighted by Albanese during his engagement at the ASEAN forum.