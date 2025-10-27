Left Menu

Tensions Mount as Singapore Reaffirms 'One China' Stance

Taiwan expressed concern over Singaporean PM Lawrence Wong's stance against Taiwanese independence alongside Chinese Premier Li Qiang, as Singapore upholds the 'one China' policy. Despite no official ties, Taiwan and Singapore maintain strong informal relations. Taiwan asserts its sovereignty amidst Beijing's unification pressures.

  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed significant concerns following Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's recent affirmation of the city-state's opposition to Taiwanese independence during his meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang. Reports from the Taipei Times indicate that their discussions centered on developments in the Taiwan Strait.

Wong's comments, affirming Singapore's adherence to the 'one China' policy, sparked a reaction from Taiwan's MOFA, which emphasized that Taiwan is a self-governing and independent nation, recognized for its political freedom and economic prowess. MOFA urged Singapore to acknowledge the Republic of China as a sovereign entity to preserve their friendship.

Despite Singapore's official diplomatic ties with China over Taiwan, relationships remain strong through informal channels, evidenced by a 2013 economic agreement. Historical military training arrangements further underline this complex relationship, set against the backdrop of Taiwan's enduring claims to independence amidst China's unification efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

