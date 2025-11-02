Left Menu

Canada Eyes India as Key Ally to Diversify Trade Amid U.S. Tensions

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is intensifying efforts to boost trade ties with India, amid tension with the U.S. By focusing on the Indo-Pacific region, Canada aims to double its non-U.S. exports. Relations started improving following diplomatic dialogues and a meeting between Carney and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a strategic bid to offset tensions with the United States, Canada is bolstering trade relations with India, announced Prime Minister Mark Carney on Saturday. Speaking in Gyeongju, Carney highlighted the 'progress' in ties with India due to ongoing engagements by Foreign Minister Anita Anand and cabinet members.

Carney revealed the government's comprehensive plan that combines domestic economic strengthening with international partnerships, notably aiming to 'reduce our reliance on the United States'. The Prime Minister's Office emphasized the mission of doubling non-U.S. exports within a decade, focusing on the Indo-Pacific's vast opportunities.

Improving ties with India represents a pivotal point in this strategy. Despite a turbulent history exacerbated by a diplomatic row under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, relations have warmed since Carney's G7 meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both nations have reinstated high commissioners and continue high-level exchanges, aiming to restore normal diplomatic engagements.

