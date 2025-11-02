Left Menu

Canada and Philippines Forge New Defense Path with Landmark Agreement

Canada has signed a defense agreement with the Philippines, allowing military cooperation and deployment on each other's soil. The pact enhances ties in maritime security and cyber defense, marking Canada’s first such alliance with an Asian country, amid growing regional geopolitical significance and partnership expansion efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 23:53 IST
Canada and Philippines Forge New Defense Path with Landmark Agreement
Canada's Defence Minister David McGuinty shakes hands with Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr before their bilateral meeting in Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines. (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

In a significant move to bolster regional security, Canada and the Philippines inked a new defense agreement on Sunday, marking Canada's inaugural pact with an Asian nation. The Status of Visiting Forces Agreement (SOVFA), signed in Makati City, enables military personnel deployments between the two countries.

Philippine Defence Secretary Gilbert Teodoro emphasized the pact's potential to solidify existing robust information-sharing and people-to-people ties between the nations. He highlighted its strategic implications in enhancing maritime security, disaster response, and cyber defense capabilities.

Canadian Minister of National Defence David McGuinty celebrated the agreement as a pathway to closer cooperation, underscoring its timing as crucial amid evolving regional dynamics. The deal follows recent multilateral maritime activities and aligns with similar agreements the Philippines has with other major allies.

