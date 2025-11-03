Nigeria Open to U.S. Aid Amid Trump’s Controversial Remarks

Nigeria has expressed willingness to receive aid from the United States in battling Islamist insurgents, as long as its sovereignty is respected. This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump's provocative statement suggesting potential military intervention due to reported Christian persecution, Reuters reported.

Daniel Bwala, adviser to Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, conveyed to Reuters that Nigeria welcomes American cooperation in combatting terrorism and seeks to mitigate any tensions arising from Trump's remarks. Bwala emphasized that Nigeria does not interpret Trump's statements literally, suggesting potential for constructive dialogue.

Trump's comments, made on Truth Social, included warnings of halting aid if Nigeria fails to address the killings of Christians and hinted at aggressive U.S. military action. Despite serious threats, Nigerian officials reiterated their commitment to unbiased security measures against insurgencies, denying allegations of targeted Christian persecution.

For over 15 years, Nigeria has grappled with insurgent groups like Boko Haram and ISWAP. The ongoing violence has resulted in significant casualties and displacements. Nonetheless, Nigerian authorities, including Information Minister Mohammed Idris, refuted claims of systematic Christian targeting, labeling such allegations as distortions of reality.