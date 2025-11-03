Thimphu's Global Peace Prayer Festival 2025: A Beacon of Unity and Hope

In a world increasingly marred by conflict and division, the serene capital city of Bhutan, Thimphu, is preparing to host the Global Peace Prayer Festival 2025. This grand event, set against the majestic Himalayas, aims to unite people globally in a collective prayer for peace and the healing of humanity.

Beginning Tuesday, Thimphu will become a hub of spiritual activity as monks, volunteers, and organizers put the finishing touches on arrangements to welcome thousands of devotees and spiritual leaders. This much-awaited festival will bring together eminent lamas and spiritual leaders from all schools of Buddhism, including Theravada, Mahayana, and Vajrayana, both from within Bhutan and internationally.

The two-week festival includes an array of profound prayers, rituals, and empowerments, highlighted by a historic ordination ceremony for Buddhist nuns worldwide. Opening with the rare Jabzhi Dhoechog ritual, conducted by the Central Monastic Body, the festival dedicates itself to global peace and happiness through traditional ceremonies and non-sectarian Vajrayana Buddhist prayers held in multiple languages to ensure inclusivity.

