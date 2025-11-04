Left Menu

Rani Mahal: Nepal’s Taj Mahal Beckons Tourists

Rani Mahal, dubbed 'Nepal's Taj Mahal,' is a historical landmark witnessing a surge in visitors. Built in 1893 by General Khadga Shumsher, it commemorates his wife, Tej Kumari. This neoclassical marvel, beside the Kaligandaki River, is being preserved to maintain its architectural and cultural significance.

Aerial view of the Rani Mahal in Palpa, Nepal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Perched atop a majestic rock along the Kaligandaki River, Rani Mahal, or the Queen's Palace, has become an increasingly popular tourist destination. Constructed in 1893 by General Khadga Shumsher in memory of his wife Tej Kumari, this architectural gem is often referred to as the 'Taj Mahal of Nepal.'

Though once overshadowed, the Rani Mahal now attracts numerous visitors who are drawn to its historic significance and enchanting views. Tourists like Kiran Kunwar admire its preserved facilities and its cultural essence, rooted deeply in Nepal's history.

The increase in foot traffic is notable, as spokesperson Yadav Singh Karki confirms a steady rise in both domestic and international tourists. Ongoing preservation efforts aim to maintain the 56ft broad and 112ft tall palace, ensuring its legacy endures as a symbol of architectural elegance and cultural heritage.

