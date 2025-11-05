Left Menu

Zohran Mamdani Makes History: First Muslim Mayor of New York City

Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist, becomes New York City's first Muslim mayor, defeating Andrew Cuomo. His campaign focused on economic equality and lower living costs, gaining widespread support. Celebrated by Democratic leaders as a pushback against Trumpism, the win highlights the popularity of democratic socialist ideals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 10:35 IST
Zohran Mamdani Makes History: First Muslim Mayor of New York City
Zohran Mamdani celebrates his projected victory as New York City's first Muslim mayor. (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani has made history by winning New York City's mayoral race, becoming the city's first Muslim mayor. As reported by CNN, Mamdani emphasized that voters have issued a strong mandate for change, advocating for accessible politics and a government that serves the people's needs.

In what CNN describes as an 'against all odds' victory, Mamdani has been warmly welcomed by supporters, who significantly outnumber his opponent's base, chanting his name in celebration. Triumphing over political heavyweight Andrew Cuomo, Mamdani's victory symbolizes a win for everyday New Yorkers, from taxi drivers to line cooks.

Reflecting on humble beginnings, Mamdani recalled a 15-day hunger strike outside City Hall with a taxi driver named Richard, proudly acknowledging the shared journey from activism to the city's helm. This narrative resonated with working-class citizens enduring economic struggles, as Mamdani pledged progressive policies to address inequality.

With a campaign centered on addressing cost-of-living challenges, Mamdani proposed rent freezes, affordable housing, city-owned grocery stores, and free public services. His ideas resonated broadly, evidenced by the enthusiastic crowds at his headquarters in Brooklyn, as noted by Al Jazeera.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korea's Potential Nuclear Test and Spy Satellite Plans

North Korea's Potential Nuclear Test and Spy Satellite Plans

 Global
2
Mumbai Monorail Mishap Stirs Concerns Amid System Upgrade

Mumbai Monorail Mishap Stirs Concerns Amid System Upgrade

 India
3
Punjab CM Advocates for Kartarpur Corridor Reopening

Punjab CM Advocates for Kartarpur Corridor Reopening

 India
4
Pine Labs to Elevate Global Fintech Presence with IPO Launch

Pine Labs to Elevate Global Fintech Presence with IPO Launch

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025