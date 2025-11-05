Zohran Mamdani Makes History: First Muslim Mayor of New York City

Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani has made history by winning New York City's mayoral race, becoming the city's first Muslim mayor. As reported by CNN, Mamdani emphasized that voters have issued a strong mandate for change, advocating for accessible politics and a government that serves the people's needs.

In what CNN describes as an 'against all odds' victory, Mamdani has been warmly welcomed by supporters, who significantly outnumber his opponent's base, chanting his name in celebration. Triumphing over political heavyweight Andrew Cuomo, Mamdani's victory symbolizes a win for everyday New Yorkers, from taxi drivers to line cooks.

Reflecting on humble beginnings, Mamdani recalled a 15-day hunger strike outside City Hall with a taxi driver named Richard, proudly acknowledging the shared journey from activism to the city's helm. This narrative resonated with working-class citizens enduring economic struggles, as Mamdani pledged progressive policies to address inequality.

With a campaign centered on addressing cost-of-living challenges, Mamdani proposed rent freezes, affordable housing, city-owned grocery stores, and free public services. His ideas resonated broadly, evidenced by the enthusiastic crowds at his headquarters in Brooklyn, as noted by Al Jazeera.

(With inputs from agencies.)