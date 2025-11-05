Left Menu

Zohran Mamdani: Making History as NYC's Youngest and First Muslim Mayor

Zohran Mamdani, aged 34, becomes New York City's youngest and first Muslim mayor. He defeated Curtis Sliwa and Andrew Cuomo in the 2025 mayoral election. Mamdani highlights his win as a mandate for change, pledging economic reform and inclusivity amid Trump's critiques of the electoral outcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 12:33 IST
Zohran Mamdani celebrates historic NYC mayoral win. (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Zohran Mamdani, 34, stunned the political world by securing victory in the fiercely contested 2025 New York City mayoral elections, making history as both the youngest and the first Muslim to hold the office. Mamdani's success against Republican Curtis Sliwa and Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an independent with Trump's endorsement, marks a seismic shift in the city's political landscape.

In his victory speech, Mamdani addressed President Trump directly, urging him to 'turn the volume up' and vowing to combat economic inequality. He promised to end what he described as 'the culture of corruption' that has long benefitted billionaires, including Trump, through tax exploitation. Mamdani emphasized his commitment to New Yorkers, stating, 'We will fight for you, because we are you.'

Mamdani's win over Cuomo, a figure in a powerful political dynasty, signifies a call for change, advocating for inclusivity and solidarity. He remarked that this victory is for every New Yorker from taxi drivers to line cooks, pledging a mandate for a new kind of politics. Trump responded on Truth Social, blaming Republican losses on his absence from the ballot and the government shutdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

