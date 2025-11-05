Amid intensifying tensions over global semiconductor supply chains, China's Ministry of Commerce has publicly urged the Netherlands to cease meddling in the corporate matters of Nexperia, a semiconductor manufacturer. The call follows the Dutch government's controversial decision to seize control of Nexperia from its Chinese parent company, Wingtech, citing economic security concerns.

MOFCOM has highlighted the potential adverse effects that such actions could unleash on the global semiconductor industry, emphasizing that these repercussions are undesirable for all parties involved. China stresses its commitment to safeguarding the lawful rights of its enterprises and maintaining stability within the international supply chain arena.

This appeal for cooperation comes after the Dutch enterprise court's decision to strip Wingtech of its equity in Nexperia. As the tensions escalate, China has offered export exemptions to stabilize the situation, highlighting the broader economic ramifications and Beijing's role in maintaining international supply chain integrity.